SELEBI-PHIKWE: The closure of the BCL Mine here did not only lead to the collapse of the town’s economy but it also cost many people their jobs.
Instead of becoming a statistic amongst the numerous Batswana who lost their jobs, Maiteko Morapetsane decided to venture into the business fraternity opening a cleaning detergent manufacturing company.
Operating as Lit-Shine Chemical Solutions, his warehouse is located at Selebi-Phikwe industrial area.
Lit Shine Chemical Solutions has a product range of cleaning detergents which include those for both domestic and industrial uses. They are Pine Gel, Dishwasher, Oven Cleaner, Car Shampoo, Carpet Shampoo, Degreaser, Bleach, Multi Purpose Cleaner, Blue Disinfectant, Drain Cleaner, Blood Stain Remover, Floor Glaze, Floor Stripper and many other products.
Narrating his journey to Monitor Business, Morapetsane explained that he registered the company in 2015 before applying for the Youth Development Fund in 2018.
He was fortunate to be funded by August the same year allowing him to start production in February of 2019.
“Our products are still struggling to penetrate the retail market since we are not yet certified by the Botswana Bureau of Standards,” Morapetsane said. “However,