Sebonego Crowned Miss Millenium

Gofaone Sebonego was on Saturday crowned Miss Millenium at a ceremony held at Millenium Jazz Restaurant.

The 45 year-old is the event’s 13th queen following its inception in 2008. She beat nine other contestants to the crown.

The contest was adjudicated by a panel of judges comprising different individuals, all of a certain social standing including singer and poet, Berry Heart as well as comedian, Juju Selokwane otherwise known as ‘Jujuvine’ on social media. The participants displayed beauty and exuded excellent articulation and self-presentation making the occasion as tough a competition as it could get.

Since its inauguration, Miss Millennium, has taken place without fail to the satisfaction of its followers as well as participants. The event is strictly open to women of the age 40 years and above and continues to gain momentum every year.

Well known promoter, Zenzele Hirschfeld

has spearheaded the occasion and her commitment and hard work have kept the event afloat and relevant. Mascom Wireless last week bankrolled the event to the tune of P70, 000 much to the appreciation of the organisers.

Ever-changing social trends and the need to be innovative have for the past 12 years been strong motivations for the former Queens to come up with redefined projects that impact positively on the community.

That has further pushed participants to bring forth into discussion issues they feel are of immediate concern, with one of the contestants of this year’s pageant highlighting the need for prostitution to be legalised. The point in question left the audience with mixed feelings on the sensitive topic presented before them.