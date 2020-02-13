Masisi Cabinet PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced that in March he will bring his whole Cabinet to present their progress report since attaining power.

Masisi was speaking at a press briefing upon his return from the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa Ethiopia on Tuesday.

It is expected that Masisi and his Cabinet will share their achievements, as well as progress against their targets and elections promises.

February 8, 2020 marked the 100th day since Masisi was inaugurated on November 1, 2019 after cementing his presidency

in the 2019 General Elections.

Masisi has been President of Botswana for 683 days. On April 1, 2020 he would have done 20% of his possible total tenure of 10 years. He took over as the fifth state President through an Automatic Succession from then president Ian Khama on April 1, 2018. Masisi led the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to election victory after a bitter falling out with his predecessor, Khama.