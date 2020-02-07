The Grand African Attire on Fleek Picnic brings together the fashion industry by empowers tailors, designers and artists PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

After request from the public the popular African Attire on Fleek Picnic is back and will be held on the March 7, 2020 at Bojanala Waterfront.

The main event called The Grand African Attire on Fleek Picnic that started last year left many revellers asking for more after attracting large numbers from the general public.

African Attire on Fleek Picnic is not a festival but a movement and it is one of those lifestyle events that play a major role in the arts sector. For instance, it brings together the fashion industry by empowers tailors, designers and artists.

In an interview, the event coordinator David Letshwiti said the event has been touring Botswana since the first one hosted in Gaborone last year where the reception was amazing.

He also said Batswana from other parts of the country showed interest in the event and demanded it be taken to their various villages.

“Colorful people decided to take the event in a tour and started in Palapye on September 30, 2019 where we were celebrating our independence with pride through our African fashion and the event also went well.

Then on December 14, 2019 we also went to Francistown where the turn up was amazing and Francistown was shocking as most

people stuck to the attire theme,” he proudly said.

After having attracted a large following from different parts of this country, Letshwiti said they decided to bring back the event to Gaborone.

He said the event was anticipating a good turn up and this time they hoped to perfect each and every detail for the event to move smoothly.

He promised to make sure that artists perform in time.

Letshwiti highlighted that Botswana artists need to understand that the event is not a festival but a rather a family oriented lifestyle where people can relax during the day with their children.

This year Ntando, Blaq Diamond and Amanda Black will headline the Grand African Attire on Fleek. Local artists like Khoisan, Nono Siele, Kabelo Tiro, Sebaga and Mafitlhakgosi will also be there. Double tickets are sold at P200 each, a single ticket costs P150 while VIP tickets are sold at P1500 each. Double tickets for children (seven to12 years old) costs P100 while single tickets is sold at P70 each. Children below the age of six years get in for free.