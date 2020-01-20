Sunday Social was officially launched on December 29, 2019

It is for a fact evident that social gatherings have gained momentum over the years across the country and there are so many of them, one may lose track of which event to flow with.

However, ‘Rasesa Social Picnic’ which is a brainchild of popular disc jockey DJ Bakito, has such a large following of loyal attendees who have since expressed a desire to have the event more frequently.

Thus, the dawn of ‘Sunday Social’, another social gathering, brought to the people by DJ Bakito and his team. The event was officially launched on December 29, 2019, with a hashtag “first of many”.

“The initiative that is Sunday Social, came to be because many people wanted to relive Rasesa Social picnic as often as they possibly could but because it is such a large scale, large crowd pulling event, the team and I decided to introduce something similar but on a chilled note,” Bakito told Showtime.

The event is anticipated to take place every last Sunday of the month, at Serene View in Oodi, and so the next one will take place on January 26, 2020. While a good number of people showed keen interest in December 2019, there are hopes of a larger turnout on the next one, as it grows popular by the day.

“The turnout in December was alright, given the circumstances that a majority of people in the city had travelled and gone to be with their families for the festive season. However, I have a very good feeling about

Banners

attendees this time around,” Bakito said.

Sunday Social is more than just a feel-good space to groove, but is also as a platform for upcoming local artists and DJs to grow. More than just that, the event is focused on growing the Botswana music industry as it keeps a strictly local line up.

“We may perhaps in the future, have one or two big Sundays where we go the extra mile to invite an international act, but just like with the Rasesa event, we try our best to make sure its local talent on stage.”

He added that with time, a training programme, through the event, would be introduced to pick out and groom specific individuals.

They would be trained into individuals who can transform the entertainment industry through their various talents, such as being a disc jockey, a social media influencer and even MCs. The target number to start with is 10 students but with time, DJ Bakito said the programme would absorb a larger number of participants.

Tickets for the upcoming event are currently sold at Web Tickets at P50.00 per person but will go up to P70.00 on the day of the event. On the line up is DJ Kops, Deelow, Macx wa bana, Lerato Modiega and many others with Tshego Lebodi as the host.