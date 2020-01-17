The Film Okavango, based on the Okavango River in Botswana, is an exploration into finding the soul of the river PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Local documentary Okavango by world-renowned and Botswana-based wildlife filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert has been selected by the prestigious Sundance Film festival to be screened for audiences in America later this month.

The Jouberts are National Geographic explorers, filmmakers and founders of the Great Plains Foundation, a wildlife conservation organisation operating in Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. The documentary received rave reviews from the Sundance community and the board after the screening of the premiere. Dereck and Beverly expressed their gratitude and delight at the opportunity to showcase Okavango at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“In over 35 years of filmmaking, this is our first to be accepted into Sundance, a huge milestone for us in our careers.” The film Okavango, based on the Okavango River in Botswana, is an exploration into finding the soul of the river. It investigates the different aspects of the river and how it affects wildlife and the ecosystems that surround it, but mostly it is a celebration of this unique and pristine wonder of the world.

“The Okavango is a special place, the diversity of life that interacts and survives by virtue of this river is spectacular.

It is a depiction of the circle of life in its truest sense and it has been such an honour to be able to spend time understanding and interacting with nature in its raw, rugged and beautifully bare form,” Dereck said.

“But as a symbol of the everything that is right, and precious about

nature the film is also a dire warning that if we get this wrong and destroy this jewel, we lose much more than just one more landscape, we lose a part of ourselves.”

The festival that runs annually in the United States of America (USA) will take place in Park City, Utah. Sundance. It was started by Robert Redford, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious independent film festivals in the world. It draws record-high numbers of over 15, 000 submissions annually and the final 118 feature-length films that made the cut represent 27 countries but the Jouberts’ film is the only natural history biopic selected this year.

It is also the first film from Botswana to ever make it into the festival, a huge accolade for the country.

“This is an exhibition of the most pristine places on our precious planet, and its beautiful creatures, and how it impacts lives and nature. We hope that it will inspire people to protect the planet and preserve its nature for generations to come,” Beverly added.

The screening of Okavango is scheduled as follows:

Sunday, January 26, 6pm - 7pm.

Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room, Sundance Resort

Tuesday, January 28, 5:30pm - 7:09pm.

Prospector Square Theatre, Park City

Wednesday, January 29, 8:30am - 10:09am.

Egyptian Theatre, Park City