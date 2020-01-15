First day at big school. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Message for the new school year to learners and the nation by the minister of Basic Education, Fidelis Molao

January 14, 2020 marks the beginning of a new school year for preprimary, primary and secondary learners in Botswana. Almost all learners are progressing to another level which provides an exciting and challenging opportunity to work hard and prepare for a bright future.

At the same time some parents are excited to see their young ones beginning a new journey in their lives as they are about to enter schools premises to start pre-school, Standard one (1) or Form one (1).

I take this opportunity to assure parents and learners that our schools will provide a safe and secure learning environment and that no learner should drop out of school for any reason.

To you learners, I urge you to see the best in yourself; believe in your capabilities and challenge yourself to grow and reach your full potential. The opportunity to shape your future is now. Cooperate with your teachers to get proper guidance

and ensure that you fully engage them. To our dear teachers, the nation entrusts its future with you. Support the learners fully and love them as your very own children despite the daily challenges you face.

It is said that, the most successful people moving forward will be the most curious; the ones who are constantly asking questions; the ones who are always wondering,

“Why” “what if” and “how”? Be that person and know that a little extra work goes a long way.

Lastly, I appeal to parents and the nation at large to fully rally behind learners and inspire them to aim high and prepare themselves to compete favourably in the global stage and produce excellent academic results by end of the year. The academic success of a learner mainly depends on the learner, teachers and parents.

May this be the best school year ever. I wish you all success in 2020.