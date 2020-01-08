The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE)’s main platform, the Domestic Companies Index, shed 4.69% in 2019, weighed down by massive losses in heavyweights such as Letshego and Standard Chartered.

The DCI’s performance was however an improvement from losses of 11.4% in 2018 and 5.8% in 2017.

For 2019, Letshego, a homegrown pan-African microlender, was the biggest loser, shedding 56.2% of its value despite posting solid profits. Market analysts said shareholders appeared spooked by an exodus of executives reportedly due to differences in strategic outlook at Letshego.

The BSE’s losses were also fuelled by below trend gains in those counters that performed

in the black, with the DCI’s top gainer, Olympia, rising by 33% during the year. Letlole, which enjoyed an active year of deal-making, was the second highest gainer at 28% representing an increase of 49 thebe in its share price during 2019.

First National Bank Botswana, the DCI’s biggest counter, gained 16.3% in value during 2019, but this was still insufficient to tip the index towards positive territory.