Charma Gal performing at Born and Raised festival. PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The fourth annual Born and Raised music festival held on Sunday was a success, attracting what could possibly turn out to be the biggest crowd for a festive concert.

The event was held at Serowe stadium on December 22.

While the build up to the music concert had placed the stakes high, the event exceeded expectations attracting a massive crowd.

Although there were sound glitches from time to time, that did not deter patrons to enjoy the show as the entertainers dished out good performances.

Headlined by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, the show boasted of some of the most expensive line-ups for a local show.

Other artists included trending South African producer DJ TNS, Johnny Mokhali, Franco & Afro

Musica, Charma Gal and MMP Family among the performing artists.

It also lined up a host of known local DJs including DJ LaTimmy, Dj King and Ricky Lamar among others.

Unlike some organisers who have in the past falsely advertised that a certain artist will be performing at their show only for them not to pitch, all the artists who were on the line up performed their set.

Meanwhile, one lucky patron and BTC subscriber won P100 000 courtesy of the mobile subscriber who were the main sponsors.