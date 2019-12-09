Omphemetse Motumise

Gaborone High Court 2st panel of judges consisting of Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe, Omphemetse Motumise and Itumeleng Segopolo hearing election petitions have cautioned litigants against stretching the proceedings.

They emphasised that the cases have to be tried within the statutory 90 days as per the Independent Electoral Commission Act (IEC Act).

During the elections petition Friday, the Judges said their view is that the scheduling of findings should conclude before the end of year.

The Judges who on Thursday said they had cleared their diaries to complete the petitions, rejected the draft scheduling order proposed by lawyers, stating that it was not time conscious.

They further called upon all parties to ensure that pleadings, affidavits, interlocutory applications, and trial dates are set on time so that the trial could starts in earnest.

“The petitions will be dealt with as normal trials. If the scheduling order is stretched, there won’t be time to accommodate the trials. It looks like the number of witnesses is going to be high.

Our view is that scheduling of findings be concluded before end of December so that ICMC is also conducted before year end,” justice Motumise said.

The Judges also said although there is a chance for the matters to be consolidated and tried as one, they remain stand-alone cases and should be concluded within 90 days. The court resolved that the parties should meet on December 27 and file the minutes of the meeting on January 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, two of the nine petitioners before the first panel of judges have withdrawn their petitions. The two are Reginald Kadiwa and Aron Sefo.

The court resumes on January 8, 2020.

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has branded case the worst election fraud and rigging ever in the history of Botswana politics. UDC has filed 16 Parliamentary election petitions.