Segopolo

Justice Itumeleng Segopolo has recused himself from a second panel of Judges who will be hearing nine Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) election petition cases.

The other Judges include Omphemetse Motumise and Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe.

“The petitions before this panel relate to irregularities during the elections and they make serious allegations against the President.

As it is common that I have a long-standing personal relationship with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and there are two cases which implicate his name, it will not be fair for me to sit on these cases and make a ruling. The ones that implicate Masisi are the petition for Chimbombi and Watshipi,” Segopolo said.

He said the decision for his recusal was made following a meeting with the lawyers for all parties involved since he would have been forced to be part of a panel deciding on petitions that involve the President.

Segopolo’s move forced the court to adjourn Thursday to allow another judge to be roped in for the roll call for the nine cases to

take place.

The nine cases include former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ghanzi North, Noah Salakae who lost to MP John Thiite of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Micus Chimbombi who lost to MP Sam Brooks for Kgalagadi South, Olebogeng Watshipi who lost to Nnaniki Makwinja of Lentsweletau/Mmopane constituency amongst others.

Still in court, Justice Ketlogetswe told the attorneys representing the parties that election petitions by their nature were urgent and must be tried and determined within the statutory 90 days of their presentation to the High Court.

“I therefore ask attorneys involved to avail themselves within that period. Each case will be dealt as per court trial rules. It is important to file witness affidavits and other important materials that court may need. Mind you, these cases should be done within 90 days,” Ketlogetswe emphasised..

There are 24 petition cases before the courts.