Otshepo Nthonyana from from Zoroga was crowned Miss RADP 2019/20 while Oreage Laolang won Mr RADP fashion show 2019/20.

The pageant was held at Limkokwing University Hall of Fame this past weekend. The two, both from Central District, beat 13 other contestants in a tight pageant and fashion show.

Nthonyana walked home with P50, 000 for her project and P10, 000 pocket money. Laolang took away P25, 000 for his project and P10, 000 as his pocket money.

Nthonyana, who was Miss Okavango 2018/19 showed intentions of winning right from the start during the traditional attire parade. After making it to the top five, she managed to outclass her counterparts in the question-and-answer session.

She was asked to mention two things she would do to promote cultural preservation and inclusiveness if she were crowned queen.

“Culture is who you are and something you should not be ashamed of. The first thing I would advise Batswana is to be proud of who they are, every tribe should celebrate their tradition. I would make sure that Setswana culture does not perish,” she answered.

Oratile Mokabiri from Ghanzi East Sub District was crowned Miss RADP second princess while Onalenna Chabanga from Kokotsha won the first princess crown. Mokabiri won P5, 000 cash and P20, 000 project money while Chabanga will take P30, 000 project money and P7, 000 cash money.

Mr RADP second prince is David Sesipi and he won P1, 000 for his project while he pocketed

P5, 000. The first prince is Maya Obiditswe who took away P15, 000 for his project and P7, 000 for personal use. Other contestants who did not manage to win anything were consoled with P2, 000 each.

The annual event is an Affirmative Action initiative geared towards bringing services closer to the people who were previously disadvantaged. Since its inception in 2013, the pageant has successfully attained its objectives of promoting and branding RADP Affirmative Action by preserving culture and increasing participation of young women and men from remote areas within the mainstream development, thus building their self-esteem.

The pageant seeks to identify talent and bring about inclusiveness and behavioural change among RADP communities. This year’s Miss RADP saw contestants from Sorilatholo, Kaudwane, Thankane, Itholoke, Kgomodiatshaba, Kokotsha, Khawa, Tobera, Somelo, New Xanagas, Kuke, Dzoroga and Khwee compete for the much coveted Miss RADP crown.

The Mr. RADP Fashion Show, on its second year, equally saw seven RADP districts being represented by various settlements of Loologane, Kweneng, Sekhutlane, Kutuku, Kokotsha, Ghani, Mababe, Robelela, Gojwane, Kgomodiatshaba, New Xanagas and Kuke.

The pageant is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Satkar Industries, Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Botswana Television, Ma Afrika Hair Salon, Shannaz, Lion Park Resort, Liquarama, Botswana Defence Force, Morongwa Stores, WUSA and Institute of Development Management.