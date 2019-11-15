The Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) will destroy confiscated pirated works at Gamodubu landfill in Gabodubu on December 6.

The destruction ceremony will mark the hard work that has been done to keep Botswana clean from pirated and counterfeit products, says the authority.

Through the assistance of the Botswana Police Service (BPS), CIPA has conducted numerous anti-piracy raids countrywide since the last destruction carried out in 2016.

“An approximate amount of P14, 905 pirated sound and audio visual recordings as well as counterfeit branded clothes worth P95, 400 were confiscated,” revealed a statement from the Authority.

The statement further says that piracy has had a negative impact on the economy of Botswana, as it constitutes unfair business practice and if allowed to mushroom, the creative industry in Botswana will not thrive and consumers’ right to quality products will be compromised.

“The sale of counterfeit goods is also associated with funding of acts of terrorism. The owners never pay tax as the goods are sold through illegal channels.”

CIPA

Banners

also indicated that the role played by BPS in the fight against intellectual Property crime has led to the success of confiscating infringing goods.

CIPA administers the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act and Industrial Property Act that protects intellectual property rights in Botswana.

Furthermore, the CIPA sys the Copyright Act empowers the Authority through the assistance of the BPS to confiscate all sound and audio visual recording (CDS, DVDs and Cassettes), made available to the public without the affixation of the security device known as hologram.

The Industrial property Act protects trademark rights and gives the owner of a trademark an exclusive right to decide on who should sell and distribute their works.

It prohibits the unauthorised duplication of registered marks and their application in goods which are not genuine. These goods are most often low quality goods which rob customers of their hard earned money.