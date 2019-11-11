Four people died while four survived without injuries following a tragic accident that involved two cars and a horse-trailer truck along A1 Highway on Friday night.

The officer commanding, senior superintendent Ruben Mphoeng confirmed the incident saying it occurred at around 11pm about 8km away from Dibete village towards the northern side.

“We do not have concrete evidence, but it appears that the Mercedes Benz that was coming from the northern side that was following a horse-trailer truck was trying to overtake when it hit the truck at the back. After hitting the truck at the back the car shifted and collided with the ongoing Toyota Hilux that was heading north,” Mphoeng said.

He added the Mercedes Benz that burnt to ashes on the spot had three people on board, one being a minor. He said investigations on the matter were ongoing to establish the names of the deceased. He said the Toyota Hilux had two people on board, the driver and a passenger (a woman) who also lost her life on the spot. He stated that the driver of the Toyota Hilux escaped uninjured.

The police boss further stated that the horse-trailer truck had three

Banners

people on board all being males who escaped without injuries.

Mphoeng pleaded with motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads, especially when driving at night as they can miscalculate speed and distance of the oncoming vehicles. He encouraged people to consider travelling during the day when their visibility is not compromised.

He stated that the upsurge in road fatalities across the country worries the police as lives continue to be lost daily due to the scourge. He further pointed out that most of the accidents occur as a result of drivers’ bad attitudes.

“We plead with motorists to be extra cautious as the festive season approaches to avoid unnecessary accidents that could have been avoided. A number of factors have been identified with overspeeding being the most prominent,” he said.

Mphoeng said there are many domesticated animals on roadsides as the grass is much greener outside the fence. He called on farmers to look out for their livestock and make sure that they graze away from the road.