Notwane have appealed the First Instance Body's (FIB) decision to dock them six points

Struggling Premier League sides, Gilport Lions and Notwane will be hoping for a more lenient decision from the Appeals body regarding the docking of points at the beginning of the season.

Notwane were docked six points while Gilport parted with three after failing to comply with the Club Licensing requirements.

However, the two sides appealed the First Instance Body’s (FIB) decision and appeared before the Appeals body last Thursday. Both sides are currently struggling to get results on the pitch with Notwane presently languishing at the bottom with minus one point.

Gilport Lions are on position 15 with one point. Interestingly, Notwane registered their first victory against Gilport Lions last week.

Extension Gunners, who were also docked six points, seem to have found their footing in the league and have been grinding results in the past few matches.

They are currently sitting at position 13 with four points after

three wins and one draw. They registered an emphatic 5-1 victory over TAFIC in the last fixture. Meanwhile, the current standoff between two parallel committees fighting for the control of the club seems to be far from over.

Some Gunners supporters recently voted a new committee in, citing that the other committee led by chairperson, Tariq Babitseng was dysfunctional.

Despite this, the other committee insists that the newly elected one was not voted in legally and that action will be taken against some individuals.

The new committee has also not backed down, calling for a extraordinary meeting scheduled for Saturday where they intend to brief the supporters on the current state of the club.