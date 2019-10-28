Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) says its loss in the southern region is suspicious and the coalition is investigating possible foul play.

However, an analyst, Lesole Machacha, believes the reason behind some of the high profile losses, which include party president Duma Boko, is the coalition’s failure to connect with the masses on issues that appeal to them.

“Boko was not engaging his followers, especially in areas like Block 3, 16 and others. “He only cared about GWest (Gaborone West) residents that fall under his area. “Even when he had a tournament or any kind of event, he would greet people briefly then go to a tent. “It was very important for him to know his people’s problems.

“His pride also played a major role in his defeat. I think he needs to introspect and find a way of dealing with other people,” Machacha said. The analyst added that some of the activities that Boko was doing like giving mobile shops and mobile car washes could have brought him more votes if he had a good connection with people.

The other issues, according to the analyst that could have affected Boko’s campaign is that as a party president one is forced to run around the country to

Banners

sell the party, leaving that person less time to engage his own constituency.

“If you are a party president and again you are contesting for an MP seat, one needs to have a strong team of councillors who are hard workers. This is because a party president during election year has little time in his area unlike other candidates. That is what happened to UDC vice president Dumelang Saleshando,” Machacha said.

He added Boko’s attitude during the presidential debate could have been one of the contributing factors in the results. “Batswana are sensitive on some of the issues and UDC’s alignment with Khama might also be a contributing factor,” he said.

However, BNF spokesperson Justin Hunyepa said the party was waiting to hear from campaign managers on what went amiss.

“These results are shocking and it is important as a party to investigate what could have gone wrong.

If indeed Batswana were the ones who had rejected us, then we would not have a problem. After every election, it is important for a party to analyse elections,” he told Mmegi yesterday.

