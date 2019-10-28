Emmie Motsamai

Emmie Motsamai is one of Botswana’s famous authors whose fiction stories have gained popularity on social media.

Motsamai who has published many stories under her Facebook page Two Wrongs In Maun (TWIM) remains anonymous to a lot of her diehard fans.

In a matter of a few weeks this talented writer will unveil her true identity to her legion of fans from different walks of life. She will launch her very first tangible book titled The Angel on November 2, 2019 at Hotel Labama in Gaborone from 6pm till 8pm.

“I am an anonymous writer and I will only reveal my identity at the book launch. The title of the book is ‘The Angel’ with a tagline ‘Against my father’s wishes.’ This book launch has long been waited for and for it to finally happen is a big deal.

From the numbers of people that will attend the event, I can just tell they were just waiting for me,” she told Arts and Culture during an interview.

The book has 290 pages. With the book, Motsamai did not use a traditional book publisher since she is self-publishing. The book indicates that, Emerald who is the main character is a middle child of three siblings from a family of five. It also indicates that her family is headed by a strict father is also a pastor.

From a distance, it is a picture of a perfect family but no one really knows what happens behind closed doors.

The setting of the story is based in Maun, the country’s tourist destination that is populated with all people from different backgrounds, all action is there, and it seems with all that comes sexual immorality and confusion.

According to the book, raised in Christian principles, the pastor’s daughter breaks out of her shell and two worlds collide when her heart finds something unique.

This raises questions to the readers mind as a daughter who is expected to be living up to her father and the community’s expectations will do that or disappoint them.

“I have always loved writing and I used to write books on hardcovers and would then circulate in class and that was it. I didn’t know what it meant or where it would take me but I

Banners

started writing online a couple of years ago as a coping mechanism when my mother was fighting cancer.

I did it to keep myself busy but as years went by my followers rose from hundreds to thousands and now 240 thousand,” she said.

Motsamai also explained that her husband was her biggest supporter saying that he supports her emotionally and financially. She added that there were times when she thought it was impossible to carry on because self-publishing is expensive but he supported her.

She also indicated that her mother and sisters. are also her supporting system. She stated that her readers also surprisingly encouraged her more than a usual stranger would.

She vowed to continue writing on Facebook no matter how many books she publishes. She said she would always keep a free book for her followers.

At the moment, Motsamai says one can only purchase the book from her. She also said she would have it delivered to wherever the buyer is. She added that she is currently talking to several bookstores about having it on their shelves.

“I was surprised that after announcing that the book is ready it sold 100 copies within few hours. I never expected those numbers. I am happy that as a self-published author, I have sold way more copies than what most authors sell when using a publishing company which goes to show that one can still succeed without necessarily going through publisher.”

“I have learnt so much through this journey and am happy that some authors stood by me and gave me tips on how to do things. Everyone has contributed to this book launch and I have a feeling it will be a success,” she said confidently.

Motsamai currently has a group of 15 organisers for the book launch who run up and down to do preparations. She also has 15 ushers and 15 models that work hand in hand to make the launch a success.

All of her team members have never seen her before and they will see her for the first time at the launch.

Tickets are sold at P150 for VIP and P100 for standard.

