Mmusi Kgafela celebrating his victory with supporters. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Mochudi West constituency, Mmusi Kgafela has told Bakgatla that it is time they come together for the development of the village.

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) snatched both Mochudi West and East constituencies from the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Kgafela said both constituencies need development.

“I do not want us to be divided, we need each other for us and the betterment of the village.

There is need for a hospital to be built in our area because the one we have is smaller and it has a shortage of doctors,” Kgafela said. “Bakgatla really need a hospital and politicians have been talking about this issue on their campaigns.

Some of the projects that include roads like the one that goes to Malotwane, people want it to be reconstructed. Some of the internal roads also need to be attended to.”

One of the issues that give the new MP sleepless nights is the high unemployment rate in the area. He said there is need for all leaders to sit down and find ways in which they can assist the youth.

He continued: “We can only achieve

that if we invite investors to our village so that they end up creating employment.

Our children end up going to other areas to look for jobs. We cannot have a situation where someone is forced to go to Gaborone just to buy bread at Woolworths or just to get Nando’s”.

Mmusi said they could only achieve that if there is consultation between them as leaders and morafe.

The new MP elect said he would be working hand in hand with other former opposition leaders who had represented the area before.

“Ga re lwe, moo ene ele ditlhopho fela, di fitile re bana ba motho,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MP Gilbert Mangole said he does not have any doubt in his mind that Kgafela would contribute immensely to the development of the village.

“I believe that you will represent Bakgatla well in Parliament. You know the issues that our people are complaining about and the kinds of developments they are crying for,” he said.