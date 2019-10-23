Updates on Elections Day from our reporters around the country

1826hrs Elizabeth Leso (brown hat) could not vote at Eloyi Christian Church Polling Station as the voters' roll indicates her as deceased. The Polling Station has among the highest registrations in Palapye constituency at 846. Presiding Officer, Pako Sepelete-Notice, said they could not help the woman and called the IEC headquarters in Gaborone for assistance. Leso is still awaiting help from the office. So far, over 500 people have cast their votes at the Polling Station but the queue remains long

18:26hrs In Ghanzi North, the presiding officer is happy with the numbers and states that voting has been smooth save for a few ocassions where some people's names did not appear on the voters roll. He further said ballot boxes from two polling stations in CKGR are on their way as the polling stations closed at 5pm

18:12hrs At Tsienyane Primary School in Boteti East, Kebofithetswe Chingapane has just been denied voting because she lost her voter registration card. Still at Tsienyane Primary School three other voters have just been turned back because they were supposed to cast their vote at other polling stations

16:33hrs Parliamentary candidate for Jwaneng- Mabutsane, Shawn Ntlhaile says they encountered some challenges at Khakhea polling station. A polling officer sent away observers and voting only started around 11am after the some intervention.

He also said a government vehicle was seen transporting voters to the polling stations and the incident was reported to the police

16:15hrs Elections Update from Results Centre

15:53hrs Presiding officers in Boseja/Flowertown Polling District say the situation is calm despite the postponement of the polls for the Local Government. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) took the decision to cancel voting after realising that the Alliance For Progressives (AP) had been ommitted from the ballot paper. IEC has set November 23 as the new date for voting in the area

14:00 "I might just sleep" BDP President Mokgweetsi Masisi responding to questions of 'how and where will he wait for the Election results'.

13:35hrs First time voter, Kefilwe Motswana expresses her views after casting her vote at Satellite Park in the Francistown East Constituency

13:15hrs: BDP President Mokgweetsi Masisi kissing his ballot paper after voting in the parliamentary election at Mosielele Primary School in Moshupa.

12:47hrs Rare sight: There was no queue just moments ago at Goldmine School under Francistown South Constituency. Presiding officer, Parole Chimidza said a high number of people voted in the morning, with 191 people out of 338 registered voters having cast their votes

12:32hrs Voting in Boseja in the Flowertown area in Mahalapye has been cancelled after it was discovered that one of the contesting parties is missing from the ballot paper.

12:10hrs BDP President Mokgweetsi Masisi voting at Mosielele Primary school in Moshupa

12:00hrs Local and international press waiting for President Mokgweetsi Masisi Masisi to vote at

Mosielele Primary school. Masisi was scheduled to vote at 11am

11:29hrs UDC president, Duma Boko speaks after casting his vote at Masa School in the Gaborone Bonnington North constituency

11:23hrs The IEC's new 'streams' system is raising temperatures in Gaborone North. Earlier, voters at Marang Polling Station got fed up with the long hours. Returning Officer, Oarabile Nkwe says presiding officers failed to place the voters in the rightful streams upon arrival. Situation now reportedly under control

11:00hrs At Newtown Primary School Polling Station in Serowe North, Goitsemodimo Olebeng is upset that no special arrangement was provided for breastfeeding mothers. She says she arrived at 6am and pleaded for assistance to avoid queuing with her baby, to no avail

10:50hrs At Peleng Central in Lobatse constituency, Returning Officer, Dr Masego Neo Motlhagodi says one voter brought an expired Omang while another went to the wrong polling station. Otherwise, voting is going on smoothly.

10:46hrs Voting smoothly proceeding at Madiba Clinic Polling Station in Mahalapye West constituency where Presiding Officer, Goleseng Mokalake, says a good number of voters arrived before 6am. A total of 494 people have registered to vote here.

09:58hrs Inflated queue at Newtown Primary School polling station in Serowe North constituency. Presiding Officer, Keremang Siane-Mpolokang said despite the large turnout, proceedings are running smoothly.

09:51hrs Strong turnout at Jwaneng New Community Hall, Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency where approximately 125 people out of the registered 284 have already voted.

09:32hrs AP president, Ndaba Gaolathe speaks after casting his vote at Boswa Primary School in Gaborone Bonnington South constituency

09:07hrs "Everything started well even though there are some polling stations that started later than 6:30am. So far most polling stations are experiencing large turn out. The new Streaming System that divides voters according to streams has caused a bit of confusion but the polling officers are working to solve the problems." Osupile Maroba, IEC

07:55hrs Complaints about names not appearing on the voters' roll have apparently been cleared up at Madikwe Polling Station in Bobonong Constituency. Voting now progressing.

07:42hrs Voting well underway in Palapye constituency, although some are complaining about slow-moving queues at Stand Pipe 42 Polling Station. Polling officers say when they arrived at 530am, several elders were already waiting.

07:34hrs Tebelelo Loeto arrived at 2am at Lady Khama Centre Polling Station, Serowe West constituency and is happy to have cast her vote.

07:02hrs Phakalane Primary School in Gaborone North Constituency. Some voters are already complaining about their names not appearing in the voters roll.

06:53hrs Presiding officers explaining the voting process to the electorate at Nyangabgwe Primary School. They are showing empty boxes to the voters. Nyangabgwe Primary School is one of the polling stations at Itekeng ward, Francistown East constituency.

06:39hrs Elections Day! Urban Customary Court in Gaborone South, first one on the queue says he arrived here at 2:40am