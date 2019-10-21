Botlhe Rakaki of Molepolole City Stars (left) fights for the ball with Orapa United's Mbatshi Elias. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

MOLEPOLOLE: Mbatshi Elias’ first half strike was the difference when Orapa United beat Molepolole City Stars 1-0 in a BTC Premiership match played at Molepolole Sports Complex on Friday evening.

It took only seven minutes into the match for Orapa to ask questions. Onkemetse Powe tried a shot at the far post, but his effort went wide.

In the 23rd minute, Gape Gaogangwe showed some quick feet to beat his man on the wing, opting for Tapiwa Nyamanjiva at the near post but the latter hit the upright before the ball was cleared.

Two minutes later, United capitalised on a defensive blunder by Kago Kwena. Gofaone Mabaya set up Elias who slotted into an empty net with the goalkeeper miles away from the goal line.

The visitors kept pressing for more goals, but Stars kept the attack at bay. On the other end, striker Malvin Chipunza was isolated as opposition thwarted any attack that came their way. The Ostriches took a 1-0 lead into recess.

Six minutes into second half, Raymond Israel on the break was let down by his control as the ball fell onto Ofentse Mmipi’s path whose shot went wide.

In the 62nd minute, Allen Ndodole delivered a pass to Powe who sliced his man with some sublime skill but shot into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Substitute, Lawrence Ndunga tried from outside the box but his effort went off the intended

Banners

target. With Orapa looking deadly on the break, Mabaya hit the upright after yet another attempt. The Ostriches bagged the maximum to keep chase with the leading pack.

“I am very happy. Our tactical plan was spot on. Of course we could have killed the game but we failed because of decisionmaking in the final third.

But from conceding seven goals and keeping our second clean sheet, this was needed so that we do not lose chase on the leaders,” Orapa’s coach Mogomotsi Mpote said after the game.

His counterpart Enosi Mmesi bemoaned lack of preparation ahead of the clash. “We played a good side, but I would like to say we did not have good preparations before the game. The (international) break did not help us at all. We did not have a good match practice before the game,” he said.

The Teams:

Stars: Takudzwa Ndoro, Tlhalefang Kame, Kwena, Botlhe Rakaki, Khumo Bogale, Kabo Rasuping, Israel, Monageng Thaele, Mmipi, Charles Mujokeri (Oteng Mothibi), Chipunza (Benson Ramolelwane)

Orapa: Lesenya Malapela, Kealeboga Molebatsi, Mooketsi Hlabano, Nyamanjiva, Oabile Makopo, Gape Gaogangwe, Hamisi Raziki, Mabaya, Powe (Mothusi Johnson), Ndodole (Ndunga), Elias (Mpho Kgaswane)

Cautions: Elias

Stars 0

Orapa United 1 (Elias 25th)