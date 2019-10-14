Some members of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at Kwena Sereto Junior Secondary School in Molepolole are under police investigation for alleged mismanagement of prize giving funds.

The matter was taken to police by some concerned parents and teachers. The problem started after the school management and PTA failed to give convincing reasons on why they kept on postponing the prize giving ceremony.

The ceremony was supposed to have been held last month, but could not take place after the school realised that some funds were missing.

The total money that was raised for the event was P47 300.70. On Friday after a heated meeting, the PTA resolved that the prize giving should be held today.

“It is true we are investigating some PTA members in connection with the prize giving funds. At this point we cannot tell whether the money is missing or not. We have not charged anyone. Our investigations are still on going,” Molepolole police station commander, superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya said.

One of the reports in The Monitor possession shows that there is discrepancy in funds deposited as per bank statement and the treasurer’s report. “We do not have any idea how much will be spent because we have been asking to see the bank statement reflecting

Banners

the money that had been deposited,” one source said.

“The school management and PTA had promised us that they would show us bank statements and be open on the amount of money they would use.” The source said the money that would be used for prize giving would be less than the money that was raised.

One of the financial reports compiled by Mokgethi Moalosi recommended that concerned officers would need to trace and identify if the funds have been used, mismanaged, misappropriated or still kept somewhere.

“PTA executive need to find the best possible way of depositing funds and verifying the deposit slips in the shortest possible time. Every deposit made should be referenced accordingly instead of using the generic referencing of cash deposit.

There is a need to have a proper and formal way of requesting funds from PTA. It will be ideal if there is a requisition form filled before issuing any financial request,” the reports states.

Efforts to get a comment from Kwena Sereto school head were unsuccessful as he was said to be in the meetings.