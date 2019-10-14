Mochudi Centre Chiefs Keorapetse Khathatsa attempts to mark Ncojane Youngsters' Mogoe Segwati. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Mochudi Centre Chiefs are winless in two games after playing to a 1-1 draw against bottom placed Ncojane Young Stars.

Magosi’s ship has been rocked by the departure of coach, Oris Radipotsane who has joined Jwaneng Galaxy as an assistant coach. Radipotsane led Chiefs to a three game win streak.

On Saturday afternoon, in a Debswana First Division South league match at the SSG grounds, Magosi were made to work hard for a point against the newly-promoted side. Ncojane against the run of play opened the scores as early as the ninth minute.

Mogae Segwai converted a penalty kick to give his side the lead. Six minutes later, skipper Moemedi Moatlhaping tried a shot from outside the box shot, but the goalkeeper easily dealt with the effort.

In the 17th minute, Terrence Mandaza broke away with pace and beat the goalkeeper to the bottom corner, however the assistant referee ruled it offside.

Magosi’s pressing game eventually bore results in the 36th minute. Moatlhaping superbly curled a free kick from the edge of the box to level the matters. The two teams went into the break level at 1-1.

Two minutes into the second half, Mandaza’s headed effort went wide off the post. Substitute, Koketso Mphokothi, hit the side net from a tight angle. Tirelo Mashubane nearly won the game for Ncojane in the 76th minute. He brilliantly turned inside the box but shot over the bar.

A minute later, Chiefs appealed for a penalty on the other end but referee waved away

the appeal. Magosi’s Maatla Magosha got at the end of brilliant move but he was superbly denied by the goalkeeper with just two minutes to time.

Magosi’s interim coach, Edwin Masire admitted that his side has been affected by the recent technical team shakeup. “I am disappointed. I wanted three points from this game.

Chances were there but we could not convert. We have been working with a coach, who also has been our parent. So the moment he left, there has been a little bit of instability amongst the players and even supporters.

But I have been working with him as big brother. I am now alone and the league is still on,” he said.

His counterpart, Ncojane’s Poloko Pitwane was happy to collect the second point of the season but felt his side should have won the game. “We were looking for a win.

I am happy with a point. We are not worried that we still bottom-placed. We have moved our home games and that has helped us because fatigue has been a major issue,” he said.

The Teams:

Ncojane: Moenyane Mereu, Kealeboga Bosekeng, Onkarabile Moiy, Mashubane, Thabiso Thokofalo, Onneile Segweu, Golebaone Ramontsho, Omphile Gabanakgosi, Gaofengwe Khubalo, Thabiso Masa, Segwai

Chiefs: Otsile Ben, Gaamangwe Tlhabe, Thato Bolweleng, Modiri Mbise, Mmoloki Kafuko, Trinity Nko, Mandaza, Patrick Nkanane, Moatlhaping, Magosha, Keorapetse Kgathatsa

Ncojane 1 (Segwai ninth pen)

Chiefs 1 (Moatlhaping 36th)