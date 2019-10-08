Kenna Odirile. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

As election day gets closer, parties have intensified their campaign strategies alongside launching candidates in the respective wards in Molepolole, and so has the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

The AP on Saturday launched its council candidate for Bonewamang ward, Kenna Odirile.

Speaking at the event, campaign manager Kabelo Molefhe pointed out that this is the fifth year since the ward was created in 2014.

Molefhe apologised to residents of the ward saying he regrets the fact that in 2014 they had campaigned for the ward’s incumbent councillor Babantle Mmatli, who he said, abandoned them after being voted into power through the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket.

He encouraged the residents of the ward to vote into office AP candidates for both council and parliamentary seats. Shima Monageng is the AP’s parliamentary candidate for Molepolole South. Molefhe also questioned the trustworthiness of Botswana Democratic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Kabo Morwaeng, saying in the past he had a tendency of standing for elections wherever there was an opening. “I hear there is someone by the name of Kabo, but I advise you not to vote for that one (either),” Molefhe said.

He urged constituents to vote AP into power as it has trustworthy leaders who can effectively lead the country to

prosperity. Molefhe said the UDC president, Duma Boko has already sold the country out and that if he is voted into power Botswana will fall apart.

AP’s council candidate for Ntloolengwae ward (in Molepolole North), Waleed Tsomele came up on stage and said that he heard that there were people from rival parties who are trying to buy votes.

He said Molepolole residents should not entertain such as the money being used to buy votes will run out on the eve of the elections.

Tsomele questioned the source of Morwaeng’s funds, which were used to acquire 20 cattle that were slaughtered and eaten in a single day and also where he got all the pledges and donations he made to churches and other organisations.

Monageng singled out Morwaeng for labelling the AP as a ‘social media’ party saying Morwaeng lacks the understanding of the importance of social media in connecting them to the people, which he says will be his downfall.

Monageng also thanked Botswana Movement for Democracy’s Wendy Tsiane for her support, as she has acknowledged his candidature.