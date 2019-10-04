Da Vet Crew stylishly return

Davet Crew is working on an album to be titled 25. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

One of the country’s pioneering kwaito groups, Da Vet Crew recently delivered a sterling performance at Wagga Gardenex in Gaborone.

Unlike in most events where local artists warm up the stage for international headliners, Trompies opened for the group at the Legends in Concert BW event.

The Sweety Lavo hit makers set the bar too high with their energetic pantsula dance as if, after so many years gone by, they have only gotten younger. It was disappointment all around when Trompies closed their act earlier than expected.

Little did people know that Da Vet would banish that moment a performance that evoked years of their del-f imposed hibernation.

They were like a snake with a new skin after staying underground for the duration of the cold season. Unfazed, and utterly in control, apparently showing they had been there before, the White City fellows delivered a performance that would make one find it incredulous they had not performed on stage in the last five years.

In addition to dishing out timeless classics like Mogwera, A Re Yeng and Sananapo, the crew performed their new offering called Facebook.

The ditty, an Afro Pop inspired kwaito gem, was well received by fans considering that they were hearing it for the first time at the show.

The song is about how people can go separate ways in life and end up being reconnected by Facebook.

The loveable Crew said they are working on an album to be titled 25. The album release date is slated for March 2020. Da Vet did not have all of

their original members. There was Letso Mafoko, Otsile Ramorwa and Moemedi Madisa performing with other two members. However, Mafoko said the missing members were still part of the crew, but had other engagements during the event.

“Da Vet will be celebrating 25 years in the music industry hence the album title. Facebook is our first single released August 27, 2019. We featured Sheillah Molelekwa on the track. Our last performance as a group was during Botswana’s 49th Independence celebration.

“We just decided as a crew that is made of friends and family that we should do something. We have also been getting calls from people telling us that they miss the crew,” Mafoko said. Da Vet Crew’s most popular song Sananapo saw their video enjoy frequent airplay on Botswana Television (Btv) during the station’s early days in the 2000s.

They released their last album in 2009 after which they started pursuing different career paths. Only Letso remained focused in music, releasing a number of solo offerings.

The crew that was founded in 1995, originates from the location of White City in Gaborone, a a walk across, south of the city centre.

Da Vet Crew initially had 40 members but some of them lost interest, leaving only five the group leader Mafoko, Ramorwa, Madisa, Chris Lokwae, and Shimboy Tshesebe. The celebrated musicians released albums including S’xengethe, Sananapo, Mathaithai, Gaxebe and 10 during the years they were active.