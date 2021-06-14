 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Prisons to start video conferencing facility for inmates

Prisons to start video conferencing facility for inmates

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, June 14, 2021
Prison commissioner, Dinah Marathe PIC: PRISON SERVICE
Botswana Prisons Service has committed to start a video conferencing facility for prison inmates to help connect with their family members.

Prisons commissioner, Dinah Marathe made the remarks when addressing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier today. She revealed that physical meetings of inmates and their families have been a problem stating that through this initiative inmates will be able to video call their loved ones who will be able to give them hope.

“We want to ensure that issues of digitisation are taken to the next level amongst our prisons across the country. We are currently putting video conferencing facilities in our prisons across the country so that inmates could video call their families

and see each other virtually. It is important to keep their morale high and give them hope because some of them are depressed since they are unable to meet and see their family members,” Marathe said.

She added that she also want to work towards improving the living conditions of prisons officers who are always out day and night providing services to these inmates.

She stated that if prisons officers are provided with better living conditions, they will be able to rehabilitate prisoners who would be able to fit well into the society.

News

