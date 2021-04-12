Dunga Tlhobogang PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: The newly established Botswana Football League (BFL) on Saturday announced the appointment of the board whose main mandate will be to commercialise the league and turn it into an attractive entity.

The news was confirmed by Monnakgotla Mojaki, who coordinates activities at the organisation in the absence of a fulltime Chief Executive Officer. Mojaki also holds the position of general manager at Botswana Football Association (BFA). “Apart from being an oversight body, one of the main priority areas for the board will be to commercialise our football and turn it into a sustainable entity. The board will ensure that our football is well run and modernised. The board will also play a leading role in the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and other key staff members,” Mojaki said.

He added: “The appointment of key staff members will be an immediate priority. The Premier League was registered as a company a long time ago, and all that was needed was to bring in staff and board members.”

The board was endorsed by Premier League clubs on Saturday and given a four-year tenure. It is led by Masitaoka chairperson,

Banners

Aryl Ralebala. Ralebala is a shrewd businessman and owner of ambitious Premiership rookies, Masitaoka. Other board members are Njabulo Gilika of Jwaneng Galaxy, BDF XI’s Omphithetse Tlhobogang, and Kagiso Mogocha of Orapa United. Gilika has been at the helm of Galaxy and led them to two Mascom Top 8 titles as well as the league trophy, while Tlhobogang and Mogocha also have proven records at their respective clubs. Both the First Division North and South will each select one representative to serve in the body.

The BFL recently paced an advert in the local media calling on those interested in the position of CEO and other key positions to apply. More than a year ago Premier League clubs resolved to have the premier league as an independent entity. Clubs and various stakeholders who backed the move said that it will be important for the league to come up with measures to sustain itself.