Sports Fraternity Loses Another Stalwart

STAFF WRITER Monday, March 15, 2021
Ismail Bhamjee
The local sporting fraternity was dealt yet another blow following the passing of former administrator, Ismail Bhamjee. Bhamjee died this past week, two months after he lost his brother, Abdul.

A statement from COSAFA says Bhamjee has made an invaluable contribution to the development of football in the Southern African region.

He has served as the president of COSAFA as well as an executive committee member at both CAF and FIFA. Back home, Bhamjee at some point served as president of the Botswana Football Association (BFA). COSAFA Secretary General, Sue Destombes, who worked alongside Bhamjee from 1997 when the COSAFA Cup was inaugurated was quoted on the COSAFA website saying: “It is with great sadness that we have learned from our Honorary Secretary General Ashford Mamelodi this morning

of Ismail’s passing, after having spoken to him just 10 days ago. Ismail has remained a loyal friend of COSAFA over the years.

Our sincere condolences to Mrs Bhamjee and the family.” Bhamjee’s glittering sports journey however took a wrong turn in 2006 in Germany, when he allegedly sold World Cup match England - T&T for 300 Euro Cup tickets at an inflated price.

The tickets were reportedly meant for family or friends. He was sent home and kicked out of the FIFA executive committee. At some point, he challenged Issa Hayatou for the CAF presidency seat.

