Chidzani Komboni PIC: Kagiso Chamo

FRANCISTOWN: Residents here have reacted with mixed feelings towards the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

This week, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane received Covishield vaccine, which some people are already questioning its effectiveness.

On Wednesday, Botswana received its first batch of 30, 000 Covishield vaccines and when speaking at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, during the arrival of the first batch, Tsogwane said the consignment was a donation from India. He however said Botswana will get another batch in a week’s time that was ordered by the government.

It was reported that Covishield vaccine is made from a weakened version of common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) and was modified to look more like the coronavirus.

Following the arrival of the first batch of the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccines, Mmegi went to the streets to speak to some Francistowners to get their reactions on the arrival of Covishield vaccine.

Kumbulani Molathelwa (45)

“I am so elated that the vaccine has finally arrived in Botswana. My only worry is whether it will get to the people on time and its effectiveness. But for now it needs to be distributed to the people. Furthermore, we are currently losing many people due to COVID-19 hence the need for effective vaccine.” The herbalist added that COVID-19 has also had negative economic impact on “our daily lives so I am just hopeful that the vaccine makes a difference”.

Eric Molepo (70)

I am over the moon about the arrival of the vaccine, but now the question is when are were going to be vaccinated? We are already losing a lot of people on a daily basis hence the need to vaccinate as soon as possible to save more lives. We are so fortunate that the vaccine was found earlier as compared to back in the days when we were hardest hit by HIV/AIDS. But with Covishield, we are hopeful history doesn’t have to repeat itself. I believe

we are lucky with the availability of the vaccine.

Chidzani Komboni (58)

I am very happy because the vaccine is going to save more lives. I believe if people get vaccinated life will normalise. As a businesswoman, this is a miracle to the business community which has suffered immensely due to the adversity of COVID-19. I am crossing my fingers that everything goes well because we are tired of COVID-19 as it continues to rob the nation of more lives. We miss meeting our loved ones and not to be worried. I also hope for the economic recovery after the vaccine is rolled out.

Edward Atlholang (24)

I have accepted that COVID-19 is here to stay and there is nothing we can do about it. I am not even sure if that vaccine will help us or not hence there is nothing to be excited about. Maybe the vaccine is something else and won’t work, therefore I will further comment on the matter after seeing its effectiveness.

Connie Esena (32)

Some people are joyful for the vaccine and I find it very odd. First of all that vaccine is a gift and we have not seen its efficacy on Batswana. I still have a lot of unanswered questions at the back of my mind, but will have to wait and see.

Naomi Maenzamise (29)

If the vaccine is here let it be rolled out and see what happens. I hope the vaccine would be able to save many lives. Isn’t it the same vaccine which was rejected by other countries? but anyway let’s pray for the best outcome for our livelihoods to be back to normal.

Dorcus Muzila (46)

As a street vendor we have long suffered due to COVID-19, so if the vaccine is here let the people be vaccinated and the rest can be shared after that.