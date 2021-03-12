 
Francistowners in mixed feelings towards Covishield

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, March 12, 2021
Chidzani Komboni PIC: Kagiso Chamo
FRANCISTOWN:  Residents here have reacted with mixed feelings towards   the arrival  of  the  first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. 

This week, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane received Covishield vaccine, which  some  people  are  already  questioning  its  effectiveness.

On   Wednesday, Botswana received its first batch of 30, 000 Covishield vaccines and  when speaking at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, during the  arrival  of  the first batch, Tsogwane   said  the  consignment was  a  donation  from  India. He however said  Botswana  will  get   another batch  in  a week’s time that was ordered by the government.

It  was  reported  that  Covishield  vaccine  is made from a weakened version of  common  cold  virus (known  as  an adenovirus)  and  was modified to look more  like the coronavirus.

Following the arrival of the first batch of the  much   anticipated   COVID-19  vaccines,  Mmegi  went to the streets to speak  to some  Francistowners  to  get  their  reactions  on  the   arrival  of  Covishield  vaccine.

Kumbulani Molathelwa (45)

“I am so elated that the vaccine has finally arrived in Botswana. My only worry is  whether  it will get  to  the  people on time and its effectiveness. But for now it needs to be distributed to the people. Furthermore,  we  are  currently losing  many  people  due  to  COVID-19 hence the  need  for  effective  vaccine.” The herbalist added that COVID-19 has also had negative economic impact on “our daily lives so I am just hopeful that the vaccine makes a difference”.

Eric Molepo (70)

I am  over  the  moon   about  the   arrival  of  the  vaccine,  but  now  the  question  is   when   are   were   going  to  be  vaccinated? We   are  already  losing  a  lot of  people  on  a  daily basis hence  the need   to  vaccinate  as  soon as  possible to save more  lives. We  are  so  fortunate   that the vaccine  was  found earlier as  compared to back  in  the  days  when we  were  hardest hit by HIV/AIDS. But  with  Covishield,   we  are  hopeful   history  doesn’t   have  to  repeat  itself. I believe


we are lucky with the availability of the vaccine.

Chidzani Komboni (58)

I  am  very  happy  because  the  vaccine  is  going  to  save  more  lives. I believe   if people get vaccinated life will normalise. As  a  businesswoman,  this  is  a  miracle to  the  business   community  which  has  suffered   immensely   due  to  the  adversity of  COVID-19. I  am  crossing  my  fingers that  everything  goes   well  because  we  are  tired   of   COVID-19   as   it  continues   to  rob  the nation of more  lives. We miss meeting our loved ones   and   not to be worried.  I  also hope   for the economic recovery after the vaccine is rolled out.

Edward Atlholang (24)

I    have  accepted   that  COVID-19   is  here  to   stay  and  there   is  nothing  we  can  do  about  it. I  am  not  even   sure   if   that  vaccine  will  help   us  or  not   hence  there  is  nothing  to  be  excited   about. Maybe  the  vaccine is   something  else  and  won’t  work,  therefore  I  will   further   comment  on the  matter   after  seeing  its  effectiveness.

Connie Esena (32)

Some   people  are  joyful   for  the  vaccine  and  I  find  it  very  odd. First  of  all  that  vaccine  is  a  gift   and  we  have  not  seen its efficacy on  Batswana. I still  have  a  lot  of    unanswered  questions  at the  back  of  my  mind,   but  will  have  to  wait  and  see.

Naomi Maenzamise (29)

If    the vaccine is   here   let it be rolled out and see what happens. I hope the   vaccine would be   able to save   many lives. Isn’t it  the  same  vaccine  which  was   rejected  by  other countries? but anyway let’s  pray  for  the  best  outcome for  our  livelihoods  to  be  back  to  normal.

Dorcus Muzila (46)

As   a  street vendor   we  have long  suffered  due  to  COVID-19,  so  if  the   vaccine  is  here  let  the  people   be  vaccinated and the  rest  can   be  shared  after  that.

