Makwala Blasts ‘Amateurish’ BAA

Sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala has called on Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) to pull up its socks when it organises events.

Makwala was reacting to the schedule mix up that happened on Saturday at the BAA Inter zonal track and field competition that was held at the National Stadium. The schedule mix-up caused confusion. Top athletes did not participate in the event because they thought their races were in the afternoon.

The schedule was changed in the morning of the event and it was different from the one that athletes had by Friday evening. The women’s relays and field events were also not held. Makwala who won the 200m race told Sport Monitor that he was disappointed by the way things turned out. “I am disappointed by the way BAA organised this event. On Friday, we knew that the 200m and 400m races were scheduled for the afternoon at 2pm. When I woke up on Saturday morning I was told that the race is on straight away and was not prepared. They did not put up the programme and I only learnt about these changes from other athletes. BAA is still amateur and I do not know when they are going to be professionals,” he lashed out.

Makwala explained that his plan was to run 20.04 but he did 20.71. The 200m qualifying time for Tokyo 2020 Olympics is 20.24. Makwala said his other interest was in the 400m but when he arrived at the National Stadium, the race was starting. “Other top athletes did not attend this event because of this mix up. BAA is always pushing us to be professionals but they are not professionals

themselves. We work hard all the time to qualify but they are pulling us back. They must pull up their socks,” Makwala said. He pointed out that if it continues this way, it would be difficult for athletes to qualify. However, the 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist is on top shape. He easily cruised to the finish line without any pressure. “I am in good shape and that is why I was expecting 20.04. I have not used a spike for a long time until today. I think I would qualify for Tokyo by January or February. I am happy that my injury is gone,” he said.

BAA vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso admitted that there was a challenge. “We were to have two sessions, morning and afternoon. The first session was to start at 8am-10am with the second one following at midday until 2pm. We then realized that due to the weather, we decided to have all races in the morning in fear of the rain,” he said. Theetso explained that the change in the schedule arrived late to the affiliates, which led to the athletes also receiving the information late. He said it was unfortunate that other athletes missed their events. “This is a lesson to us and in future we would make sure that we communicate on time. Field events are always a challenge and only a few registered. They choose track over field,” Theetso said. Regarding the women participation, Theetso said they only had two relay teams hence the cancellation.