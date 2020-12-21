The Botswana Billiards Confederation is no longer an affiliate of the Botswana National Sports Commission PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has suspended the affiliation of Botswana Billiards Confederation (BBC).

BNSC acting chief executive officer Tuelo Serufho told Mmegi Sport that the recognition of BBC has been suspended until its leadership impasse has been resolved. According to information reaching this publication, the BNSC has handed the matter to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for arbitration.

“The matter is before the Registrar. Some processes have to be followed when dealing with such issues. BBC is a society before they affiliate with BNSC. The Registrar approved their constitution. There is an arbitration structure at the Registrar of Societies,” a source said.

BBC interim secretary-general, Marang Morolong told Mmegi Sport that suspension was hinted during the last meeting with BNSC.

“They had promised to make it official in writing. We were not aware that it has been finalised. I hope they would give us more details when we meet,” the disappointed Morolong said. BBC interim spokesperson Oageng Nguka said they held a meeting with BNSC last week.

“The meeting was adjourned to a later

date. However, they advised us to proceed and set a date for an AGM. After that, we would then meet again,” he said.

It all started when BNSC cancelled BBC Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was to be held on August 29 at Mokolodi. The AGM was called off by BNSC after some affiliates raised complaints. A fortnight ago, affiliates grouped themselves in a Special General Meeting. During the meeting, an interim committee was elected and given the mandate to prepare for the AGM. The term for the executive committee ended in August. Apparently, current president Terrence Tiroyakgosi has accused BNSC of interference.

Meanwhile, BBC has been invited to a regional tournament scheduled for Zambia in January. Morolong said they would be making a debut at the tournament, which would comprise countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. The event would comprise team events, women and men’s teams as well as individuals matches.