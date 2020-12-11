Majaga PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: The poor working relationship between suspended Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legislator, Polson Majaga and Dukwi councillor Thatayaone Kehitile has been cited as the main reason why the latter left the party under unceremonious circumstances early this week.

Majaga is the Nata-Gweta legislator. Dukwi falls within the constituency. In a shocking move, Kehitile ditched the ruling party and joined the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). It is alleged that the working relationship between Majaga and Kehitile has reached an all time low. Sources have alleged that the controversy-ridden Majaga has made it clear that he does not buy into the idea of working with Kehitile because he perceived him as a future challenger at the BDP primaries.

In the build-up to the 2019 general elections, Majaga openly campaigned for an opposition councillor at the expense of Kehitile. The legislator defended his actions by saying Kehitile was also not campaigning for him.

The relationship between Majaga and Kehitile is said to have worsened after the former’s suspension from the ruling party. It is said that Kehitile took a decision to leave the party late last month after Majaga openly denied him an opportunity to give a vote of thanks during a kgotla meeting in his ward. Instead, a nominated councillor was reportedly given an opportunity to give vote of thanks.

Alleged reports of a rift between Majaga and Kehitile gained traction late last year. That was when Kehitile defied a BDP caucus and stood for the position of deputy council chair for the Tutume Sub district. He won the position and sources said that he chose to contest the elections because Majaga’s hand was reportedly behind his loss at a BDP caucus.

Yesterday, Kehitile confirmed that he had a poor working relationship with Majaga but said that he would not dwell much on the subject.

I was no longer happy in the BDP. I was frustrated because of my poor working relationship with the area MP amongst others. We have never had a good working relationship for reasons I do not know. I have in the past raised my concerns against Majaga to the party. I however do not want to dwell much on circumstances

surrounding my departure from the party. What is important is that I have left the party and I am in an environment where I believe I will be appreciated,” he said.

Majaga did react to reports that he related poorly with councillors in his constituency.

“To the best of my knowledge I have a very good relationship with councillors in my constituency. Even before my suspension, the party has never received any complaint against me from the constituency. Maybe they (councillors) are the ones who have a problem with me,” he said.

Added Majaga, “I suspect that they hate me because I am a straight talker. When they do something wrong I bluntly tell them.”

He added that councillors should not accuse of him of malice when he ropes in nominated councillors to take part in activities in his constituency. He said that he does it without bad faith. The legislator maintained that he did not campaign for Kehitile at the 2019-year’s general elections because the latter campaigned for an opposition candidate for the position of MP.

Meanwhile, BDP Nata-Gweta branch chairperson Molaodi Gaolebatse said that the party has not officially received a formal complaint against Majaga from the council especially when he was active in the party (before he was suspended).

“We have often heard rumours that he does not recognise and work with some councillors in his constituency most notably during activities in their respective wards.”

He added that he heard of an incident in which Majaga did not allow Kehitile to make a vote of thanks during a kgotla meeting in Dukwi. Meanwhile there are reports that Zoroga ward councilor, Jeffery Bolaane and Badirwang Sanda of Nata ward will also soon leave the BDP for the BPF on account of their alleged poor working relationship with Majaga. Both councillors have denied the links to the BPF. Gaolebatse said that the party is aware of rumours linking the two councillors to the BPF.