Boitekanelo College celebrates excellence

Whilst continuing its path to transform education in healthcare services in the country, Boitekanelo College recently welcomed home five students from an exchange programme with Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

The quintet, Nonofo Batshani, Rosemary Batshani, One Keikepi, Mercy Chakalisa and Maureen Mahulela were Nutrition & Dietetics fourth year students at the Stellenbosch. Their programme took 11 months after commencing in January 2020.

During an occasion to mark their successful study in the midst of COVID-19, University Deputy Provost-Academic Services, Dr Morekwe Selemogwe-Matsetse said the occasion ought to be celebrated, as the achievement was a milestone that took a lot of footsteps to be realised.

She said the students were resilient despite several challenges along the way.

“Some of them have been here with us for more than four years. They have had challenges, but they have shown resilience. While some have given up, we are here celebrating those who foresaw the future,” said Dr Selemogwe-Matsetse.

She said for the students to have completed their studies at Stellenbosch, it took a lot of academic effort and commitment. She said despite studying at a new and foreign environment, the students were able to acclimatise quickly and

catch up with others.

“They were not done any favours. They are now in the same platform as those in South Africa. Our students are transformative as espoused in the vision. This is a new beginning for them,” she added. Stellenbosch is amongst Africa’s leading tertiary institutions based on research output, student pass rates and rated scientists, and is recognised internationally as an academic institution of excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating students, Nonofo Batshani said it was a lovely feeling for them to have finally completed their studies.

“Its so lovely to be here today. While the four years of our study here turned into five years, we remained strong and finally did it. It wasn’t an easy journey especially that COVID-19 came (along). Some of us had mental breakdowns, but we recovered our resilience,” said Batshani. Batshani thanked the University for the opportunity as it gave them exposure that she believes will be valuable in their career path.