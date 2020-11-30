Good Start For Orapa, Galaxy In CAF Assignments

Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United have put themselves in good positions after registering victories in the first legs of their continental assignments.

Galaxy, on Saturday afternoon played the first competitive match locally since March as they welcomed USD Zilimadjou of Comoros at the Lobatse Sports Complex. The Galaxy Stars were in a rampant mood as they thumped the visitors 4-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

In his return to the dugout after eight years, Galaxy coach Losika ‘Six’ Keatlholetswe opted for an all-local players line-up as he missed three of his latest signings. Ivorian duo, Yali Sangare and Sede Junior Dion alongside former Orlando Pirates development captain, Ricardo Torres Lourenco missed the tie as they awaited work permits.

Resaobaka Thatayaone opened the scores in the 27th minute, his first for the club. Six minutes later Isaac Paeye from outside the box doubled his side’s lead before the halftime break. Winger, Thero Setsile made it 3-0 for the host on the 70 th minute before Lemogang Maswena put the final nail on the coffin in the dying minutes.

The Jwaneng-based side now holds a

healthy lead ahead of a visit to the island nation in a fortnight. On Sunday afternoon, Orapa United continued where their mining brothers left off when the hosted Rwanda’s AS Kigali in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In a match played at the National Stadium, the Ostriches ran out as 2-1 victors. Gofaone Mabaya’s put his side in the lead in the 13 th minute with a header. Last season’s league top scorer, Mbatshi Elias then slotted into the bottom far corner to double the lead in the 20 th minute.

The visitors showed lots resilience as the Ostriches took a two-goal advantage to the halftime break. However just before the hour mark, Aboubakar Awal who was a menace on the home side’s defence pulled one back for AS Kigali. Orapa United managed to keep the one-goal advantage but the AS Kigali took an important way goal ahead of the second leg in Rwanda’s capital city in a fortnight.