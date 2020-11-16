the Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) has been rewarded for it's achievements and progress made on tennis development during the year 2019

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) received an award from Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held last week.

The 2020 CAT award is for a National Federation for its achievements and progress made on tennis development during the year 2019.

The award consists of CAT certificate and trophy, a CAT grant of US$2, 000 (about P22, 000) to be used to improve the tennis facilities, two travel grants of US$500 (about P5, 600) each to players of the winning federation to enable them to participate in any event of tennis organised under the aegis of the CAT in any African country valid until March 2021. BTA president, Oatsi Thipe told Sport Monitor over the weekend that they managed to win the award because of the programmes they had in place.

“In 2019, our players competed and won CAT Under-14 tournaments in Tunisia, Kenya, Madagascar and South Africa. We hosted one tutors coaches course and one Play+Stay coaches’ course. BTA also hosted a regional officiating course for Botswana and Lesotho officials. We increased our participation by starting programmes in places such as

Banners

Lecheng village,” he said.

Thipe said the association invited a high level coach from Ivory Coast to review its programmes and empower coaches across the country. In April, BTA hosted two international tennis tournaments. The association also sent a wheelchair team to take part in training camps in Johannesburg. Thipe added that they brought a wheelchair expert to conduct training for wheelchair at the Notwane tennis courts.

“The award means a lot to us because our efforts are being recognised through it. The grants that we received would enable our players play tournaments in Africa next year. We would also be able to refurbish our facilities,” Thipe said.

Meanwhile, CAT best administrator award went to Natasha Mbano of Zimbabwe. CAT awarded the 2020 services to the game of tennis awards to Mohammed Ammari of Algeria and Mohammed Oumar Traore from Mali for their long and loyal service to tennis. There were exceptional recognitions to Tunisia Tennis Federation and Tennis South Africa.