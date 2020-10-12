Soldier To Be Charged After Car Damages House

The owner of the house that was destroyed when a car rammed into the property is appealing for help.

Masunga Douglas, whose house is located in a busy street in Kgaphamadi location in Francistown, was not home when the accident happened.

He appealed for help when interviewed by The Monitor. He said because he was away, he lost a substantial amount of money that was in the house.

Douglas, who fortunately was not present when the incident happened, said he could have died because the car hit

his bedroom.

A Botswana Defence Force soldier who allegedly crashed into the house will appear in court as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained after he left a trail of destruction.

According to Franciston police, the soldier will appear in court and could face a number of charges that cannot be ascertained as yet, since investigations into the matter are still ongoing.