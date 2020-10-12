 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Former Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Patrick...
Drug mules are keeping police officers along the Botswana-South Africa...
Members of Parliament’s Governance and Oversight Committee have ...
A High Court judge is of the view that suspected criminals, who pay ca...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Soldier To Be Charged After Car Damages House

Soldier To Be Charged After Car Damages House

CORRESPONDENT Monday, October 12, 2020
Soldier To Be Charged After Car Damages House
The owner of the house that was destroyed when a car rammed into the property is appealing for help.

Masunga Douglas, whose house is located in a busy street in Kgaphamadi location in Francistown, was not home when the accident happened.

He appealed for help when interviewed by The Monitor. He said because he was away, he lost a substantial amount of money that was in the house.

Douglas, who fortunately was not present when the incident happened, said he could have died because the car hit

Banners
his bedroom.

A Botswana Defence Force soldier who allegedly crashed into the house will appear in court as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained after he left a trail of destruction.

According to Franciston police, the soldier will appear in court and could face a number of charges that cannot be ascertained as yet, since investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Ke tlago bolaya nna

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners