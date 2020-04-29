Former national team midfielder, Mogogi Gabonamong

Former national team midfielder, Mogogi Gabonamong has said he still has a role to play in football, despite a lengthy absence from the game since he hung up his boots three years ago.

Gabonamong has been spending more time with his family, and has hardly featured in football since his retirement in May 2017.

A gritty midfielder during his playing days, 'Gino' represented the national team at all age-group levels.

"For now I am still enjoying my time away from the game, exploring different fields and doing things I have always been passionate about. I spend a lot of time with my family, something I have always done, but now it's a bit more, because I don't travel a lot anymore," Gabonamong said.

He said while he has not been active, football would always be part of his life.

"I do realise the need to invest my time back in it. I will get back in the game, importantly at grassroots level. I see a need to help groom our young talent at an early age and fine-tune their game early. So yes, I am not entirely lost to the game, I will be back soon," Gabonamong said.

Gino, who had a glittering career in South Africa with Santos, Supersport United

Banners

and Bloemfontein Celtic, has pursued his passion; farming, beyond his playing days.

He emphasised the need to invest wisely as football is a short career.

"We are always told football is a short career, and it is really short. Throughout my career, I was always nurturing my farming business. It is still not where I want to be but the little steps taken while playing have gone a long way. Just as with any other business, it is never easy, but all the challenges and setbacks are worth it, because it is something I love. For me, farming was my retirement investment," he said.

Gabonamong had trials at famed English side, Manchester United, and has been roundly praised a fine gentleman of the game.

He urged players to identify areas where they can develop beyond their playing days.

"Put away a little for rainy days because there will come a time you are not generating that income. It is important to invest in something that will always be there such as a house," he said.