The Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) has said that the suspension of the right of workers to strike would lead to more abuse of the workforce in the State of Emergency (SOE).

This comes after government published new regulations meant to guide the six-month SOE. The new regulations meant the proposal to suspend Part VI of the Trade Dispute Act, which provides for the right to strike and lockout, is approved.

BFTU Secretary General Thusang Butale said the federation holds a strong view against the suspension of the right to strike, which is a fundamental one, is unwarranted and unnecessary at this point and could lead to escalated abuse of workers during the SOE.

“Our concern is that employers are currently unilaterally implementing measures in workplaces without consultation or negotiation held with recognised trade unions. Imposing a regulation that takes away the very tool that gives employees their bargaining power without any justiﬁcation is not proper and goes against the spirit of ILO (International Labour Organisation) conventions,” said Butale.

Butale said the federation was never consulted on the regulation change, which is a major omission given that the right to strike has been at the core of BFTU’s concerns that have led to the case at ILO.

He stated that BFTU is of the view that trust

should be built through social dialogue and tripartism would be essential in the effective implementation of measures to address the COVID-19 outbreak and the impacts of the pandemic.

“As social partners, especially government taking the lead, we must strengthen respect for and reliance on mechanisms of social dialogue to create a strong basis for building resilience and the commitment of employers and workers alike to painful but necessary policy measures,” he said.

Butale called for the need to have robust dispute resolution system that can tackle employment related problems during this period, adding that government must develop, restore or enhance comprehensive social security schemes and other social protection mechanisms, taking into account national legislation and international agreements.

He said the SOE regulations have also shown a lot of gaps in addressing employment challenges during the crisis and we support and call for the development of speciﬁc regulations on employment.

The federation highlighted that it is important for the Labour sector focuses primarily on avoiding the spread of COVID-19 and secondarily, on promoting economic recovery for employment and decent work opportunities and socio-economic reintegration.