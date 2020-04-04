 
  2. News
Palapye heeds lockdown call

KOKETSO KGOBOGE Saturday, April 04, 2020
A1 Road in Palapye PIC. KOKETSO KGOBOGE
PALAPYE:  It is the second day of the COVID-19 lockdown, and the village is quiet. 

The busiest shopping complexes, the streets and the ever traffic-laden A1 Highway that cuts through the village linking the northern and southern parts of the country is still. 

Police superintendent Beggar Nawa confirmed the community showed compliance first night of the lockdown. He said they

recorded no movement during their patrols around the four corners of the village.

There was sizable movement during the day. “These are people with permits, mostly workers around the shops. The community has heeded to the call to remain home,” he said.

 

News

