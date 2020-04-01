Rugby player survives deadly crash

BDF Cheetahs rugby player, Kagiso Ditsebe, 35, was left nursing head injuries after he was involved in a deadly car crash, which claimed the life of Township Rollers’ junior player, Johannes Oaitse.

The accident occurred at the Mmopane junction on Saturday evening and left four dead. The accident involved a Run-X and a Land Cruiser.

Ditsebe said he was turning into Mmopane village and the other vehicle was travelling from Metsimotlhabe.

“The traffic lights were not functional and when I stopped, the other vehicle was less

than 100m away. I under estimated

their speed because it was dark, thinking that it was far. So I proceeded only to hear the sound of the impact,” he said.

Ditsebe sustained head injuries and was admitted in hospital. He was released on Monday. Four of the five occupants in the Run-X died, with national Under-20 player, Phadza Chose, the only survivor.