  3. Masisi travels to Namibia amidst coronavirus fears

Masisi travels to Namibia amidst coronavirus fears

STAFF WRITER Saturday, March 21, 2020
Heads of state in Namibia at the swearing in ceremony
After all the talk of social distancing and keeping away from gatherings by health officials in order to avoid the raging coronavirus, president Mokgweetsi Masisi has today travelled to Namibia's 30th Independence Celebration and the swearing in ceremony of president Hage Geingob in Windhoek.

The president left in silence without the usual travel communication from the government media. It is not yet clear who is accompanying the president on the trip.

Other heads of State at the gathering are Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa and João Lourenço of Angola. 

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa was represented by Minister of Science and Technology Naledi

Pandor. 

Delivering his message to Namibia at the event, Masisi said it is only proper to celebrate with Namibians because Botswana and Namibia share the longest border.

Masisi also cautioned on coronavirus saying “as southern Africa we will kick COVID-19 out”.

All of Botswana's neighbouring countries, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, have confirmed Coronavirus cases.

