Court of Appeal PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The acting Deputy Registrar and Master of the Court of Appeal Chipo Gaobatwe says the apex Court will not postpone any case due to the unavailability of South African advocates during the April session.

Addressing all attorneys in a letter dated March 16, 2020, Gaobatwe said: “I am directed to inform the addresses that in the interests of continuity, no postponement will be entertained during the April session of the Court of Appeal in the

grounds of unavailability of South African counsel, as may be the case, from coronavirus flying restrictions or otherwise”.

She said local counsel must be prepared to argue their clients appeals, utilising, when necessary, heads of arguments prepared by counsel.