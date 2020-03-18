 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The acting Deputy Registrar and Master of the Court of Appeal Chipo Ga...
Former President Ian Khama has responded to the ruling Botswana Democr...
The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) commercial wing, Babereki ...
FRANCISTOWN: The idiom 'so near and yet so far' aptly describes Boyce ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Coronavirus won't cause Appeals Court postponement

Coronavirus won't cause Appeals Court postponement

STAFF WRITER Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Court of Appeal PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
The acting Deputy Registrar and Master of the Court of Appeal Chipo Gaobatwe says the apex Court will not postpone any case due to the unavailability of South African advocates during the April session.

Addressing all attorneys in a letter dated March 16, 2020, Gaobatwe said: “I am directed to inform the addresses that in the interests of continuity, no postponement will be entertained during the April session of the Court of Appeal in the

Banners
grounds of unavailability of South African counsel, as may be the case, from coronavirus flying restrictions or otherwise”.

She said local counsel must be prepared to argue their clients appeals, utilising, when necessary, heads of arguments prepared by counsel.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Is it a boot-out or Coronavirus greeting?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners