BDF suspends army day celebrations

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has said it has suspended the 2020 BDF Day celebrations due to corona virus.

BDF Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Tebo Dikole made the announcement in a media release on today. Dikole said the 43rd BDF Day celebrations scheduled for April 22-25, 2020 have been canceled after conducting an assessment of the current situation regarding COVID-19 (Corona virus) containment measures.

“The decision to cancel the BDF Day anniversary celebrations at the National Stadium scheduled for the 25th April 2020 is necessitated by deliberate cautionary measures to prevent possible contact with the virus by avoiding crowded areas,” Dikole said.

that BDF in its mission to protect Botswana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national interests the army would continue to collaborate with health officials and other stakeholders to determine the support that may be needed in the coming days and weeks as the viral infection situation evolves.

The BDF wishes to apologies for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation and urges the public to continue taking cautionary measures against Covid-19 (corona virus) as advised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combating the virus.