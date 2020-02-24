Vorster Murder Convict Mpe Executed

Mmika Mpe PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Twenty-nine-year-old Mmika Michael Mpe, who was convicted alongside Tshiamo Kgalalelo for the 2014 brutal murder of their employer, Reinette Vorster, a businesswoman at Okwa Valley Farm in Gantsi, was executed on Saturday.

Mpe’s death row inmate Kgalalelo died last year May at Princess Marina Hospital (PMH) where he was hospitalised followed referral from the prison sickbay. The deceased had been on death row since 2017 and their sentence was confirmed early last year following a failed appeal.

Back in 2014 the two farm hands attacked Vorster, stole her Toyota Hilux valued at P300,000, two cellphones and cash amounting to P11,000. The duo attacked their former employer when she was driving from her farm to Gantsi, murdered and burnt her inside the vehicle.

Lobatse High Court judge, Abednego Tafa in 2017 ruled that Kgalalelo and Mpe should be ‘hung by their necks until

they died’ for their roles in the robbery, murder and arson attack on Vorster. The sentence came after Tafa failed to find extenuating circumstances for the pair’s crime.

The duo was initially sentenced to 10 years for robbery, five years for theft of motor vehicle, three years for malicious damage to property and one year for abduction. The duo had also been charged with sexual assault, but the court acquitted them on those charges due to insufficient evidence.

During their arrest they claimed to had been subjected to near-slavery and had hit out in an attempt to only rob Reinette, before the situation got out of control.