Masitaoka stayed at the top of the log standings after overcoming Mogoditshane Fighters on Saturday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Debswana First Division South log leaders, Masitaoka beat second-placed Mogoditshane Fighters 2-0 in a league game played at Fighters grounds on Saturday afternoon to extend their lead to five points.

Goals in either half of the match by Christopher Lemme and Emmanuel ‘Bayo’ Ditodi ensured that Masitaoka kept their automatic promotion dream to the BTC Premiership alive.

After this game, Majathaga as Masitaoka are known moved to 35 points while Fighters, however, remained second on the log with 30 points with just six games to go.

The game started on a high pace, with both teams seemingly looking for an early goal to settle into the match.

However, it was the visitors, who opened the scoring in the ninth minute after Lemme scored a beautiful goal that came off the cross bar into the net.

The goal seemed to spark more life into Masitaoka as they started controlling the midfield through Tiro Pheresi and Koketso Majafi.

Ditodi could have made it two in the 35th minute after beating the defender inside the box, but composure let him down as his hurried effort went wide.

With the visitors controlling the midfield, Fighters coach Thaloba Nthaga switched from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2, pushing Othusegile Botswetse upfront to partner striker, Khumbulani Madziba who was very isolated.

The change seemed to work as Fighters started to knit a few passes together but all their efforts failed to trouble goalkeeper Tumisang Selolwane.

Botswetse saw his headed effort brilliantly parried away for a corner by Selolwane following a good cross by Madziba from the left wing.

After the break, Madziba was proving to be a tough nut for Thabiso

Keitumetse and Baisamisi Sebapole upfront.

In the 55th minute, he saw his goal-bound header saved by Selowane.

Ditodi scored the insurance goal in the 61st minute beating the onrushing Arabang in Fighters goals, following a good pass from Majafi.

Masitaoka should have gone three up in the 75th minute but Pheresi’s header rattled the crossbar.

In a post match interview, Fighters coach Nthaga said his team were very slow from the start, which allowed the visitors to score an early goal. He said they came back into the game in the second half, but their mistakes in defence gave Masitaoka the second goal. However, he said his team would gain automatic promotion.

“Had we scored, the game would have changed. We are not under pressure. We will get promoted,” he said.

For his part, Masitaoka coach, Nelson Olebile said they prepared well for the game. He stated that they packed the midfield to deny Fighters possession, something that bode well for his side.

“But we can’t start celebrating now. There are six games to go and remember this is a tough league. But we will take it one game at a time,” he said.

The teams:

Mogoditshane Fighters: Kenewang Arabang, Otsile Modisane Kabo Ngongorego, Keleagetse Mogomotsi, Davidi Mathoni, Botsetswe, Madziba, Lorato Mosweu, Kagiso Mokaeya, Badisa Thulare, Daniel Mogapi

Masitaoka: Selolwane, Karabo Radikolana, Sebapalo, Monaheng Thaele, Kakanyo Keithubile, Pheresi, Majafi, Tolani Olaoye, Lemme, Ditodi

Mog Fighters 0

Masitaoka 2 (Lemme 9th, Ditodi 61st)