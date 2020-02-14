School head Letsholathebe and Masunga Senior Secondary school students PICS: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Masunga Senior Secondary School (MSSS) head teacher Mmadube Letsholathebe has praised the school’s adopt-a-school initiative saying it has helped the institution to improve its results in the 2019 Botswana General Certificate Secondary School (BGCSE).

Masunga attained position one in the North East region in the process outclassing other schools such as Mater Spei College and others, which are known for constantly posting good BGCSE results.

Masunga also attained position two in national 2019 BGCSE final examination results with a pass mark of 46.74% behind St Joseph’s College that retained the top spot with 48.72% (pass mark).

In an interview with Mmegi, Letsholathebe said her school deserved an award for being amongst the most improved in the region.

The school attained 38.32%, 36.81%, 38.52%, 32.65%, 33.32% in 2018,2017,2016,2015 and 2014 respectively.

When speaking about the adopt-a-school initiative, she said that in 2015 one Tebogo Eric, who works for Botswana Oil, adopted the school and started sponsoring the prize-giving ceremony.

Eric started sponsoring the prize-giving ceremony with cash amounting to P15, 000 but raised the amount to P25, 000.

Letsholathebe added that the sponsorship has gradually motivated a majority of the learners at the school to develop keen interest in their academic performance, ultimately helping the school to excel at last year’s final examinations.

She added that the school also has a powerful Parents Teachers Association (PTA) committee, which over the past years has been

rewarding teachers accordingly when the school made it to the top 10 following the release of final BGCSE examination results. Rewarding teachers is also among key factors that helped the school to excel last year according to Letsholathebe.

Letsholathebe said: “Rewarding the students, teaching and non teaching staff is part of motivating them to perform to their level best. In a nutshell motivation is key to attaining excellence.”

She disclosed that about 500 parents attend school’s PTA meetings regularly to discuss the performance of the students.

Letsholathebe stated that the huge attendance of parents of the PTA meetings and on reports collection days strengthen as well as promote their involvement on the education of their children, which contributed to the school’s recent success.

Finishing the school syllabus before August for all subjects, also gave learners ample time for revision working in collaboration with their teachers before they sat for their final examinations, she said.

She stated that they also introduced the Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) whereby students monitor class attendance and methods of teaching among others.

She further said that using the CSS they give the teachers feedback and give credit when it is due.