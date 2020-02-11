Man hacks girlfriend with axe

FRANCISTOWN: A Tonota woman is clinging to dear life at the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital after her boyfriend hacked her with an axe.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, Tikologo Moremi, 47, chopped Gosegomang Ramanganeng with an axe on the head on February 8, 2020 at Tholotsane ward in Tonota.



The prosecution added that Moremi chopped Ramanganeng with an axe because he suspected her of cheating on him after she arrived home at around 3am from a local pub.



When Moremi appeared before Magistrate Cele Lebakeng on Tuesday, Inspector Kenneth Edward told the court that investigations in the matter were ongoing.



“We have not recorded a statement from the complainant. The complainant is in a critical condition at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital. We make an application for the accused to be remanded in custody until the complainant fully recovers from her condition,”

Edward said.When asked if he had anything to say concerning the application by the state, Moremi pleaded with the court to grant him bail because nobody is taking care of his cattle and chickens.At that point, Lebakeng told Moremi to be serious because he is facing a weighty charge, which may even change for the worst if the complainant dies.“You may be charged with a very serious offence of murder,” Lebakeng said, adding that she is concerned about the increased cases in Tonota of people being stabbed with knives, raped and hacked with axes.Lebakeng acceded to the application by the state and remanded Moremi in custody until February 24.