Khama's official Lexus will also be taken away PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Director General Peter Magosi has withdrawn security related resources deployed to former president Ian Khama.

This has been revealed in a letter dated February 7, 2020 leaked from DIS. This includes security detail, transport

and other support equipment.

This reallocation of resources, according to Magosi, is with effect from March 16, 2020.