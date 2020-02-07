BHC houses

The Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) has issued a public warning against fraudsters who are on the prowl, issuing fraudulent rental deals to unsuspecting house hunters.

The corporation revealed that it has launched an investigation into possible criminal cases in which its letterhead was used, and personnel misrepresented in what would seem like a criminal arrangement to swindle people of their hard-earned cash.

In a media release, BHC’s Marketing and Communication Department stated that the investigation follows an intercepted letter, which was penned by suspicious individuals purportedly offering a would-be tenant accommodation in some of its properties at Village in Gaborone.

It further revealed that the letter, which bore the BHC’s logo and call centre landline numbers wa signed by one Tuduetso Mtonga, supposedly in the capacity of an estate manager.

“The Corporation hereby submits that it has no such person in its employ. The letter is accompanied by receipts bearing a BHC watermark logo, which are fake. The BHC would thus like to advise members of the public that it has not issued an advert for vacant flats at Gaborone Village nor anywhere in Gaborone. Neither has the Corporation engaged any person(s) to act on its behalf to offer people flats for rent to buy,” read the statement.

It further added that it would engage relevant agencies to launch a full investigation into the matter, and in the meantime, a criminal case has

Banners

been opened with the police so that the perpetrators could be arrested and face the full might of the law.

Members of the public are also advised that the BHC normally advertises properties available for rent and for sale when they are available through both traditional media channels and social media platforms.

“We remain committed to accelerating provision and delivery of accommodation to citizens through the development of integrated, resilient and sustainable neighbourhoods across the country,” adds the statement.

Asked about the alleged cases and the amount of money that members of the public have been swindled, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi said he recently learnt of the BHC case that was initially registered at Borakanelo Police Station that was later referred to his station.

‘’The said case involved the sum of P1, 000 that was fraudulently obtained from a woman by a fraudster who claimed to be issuing a rental deal of a BHC flat apartment at Village flats. Since it’s a small amount of money, it might have not reached my office. I will follow the matter up with the relevant detectives to check how far is the case and how the money was deposited into the fraudsters account,’’ Phadi said.