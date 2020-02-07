Dr Kwape in Parliament PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Twenty-one Batswana suspected to have been infected with coronavirus are under quarantine in Wuhan city, China.

Updating Parliament about the disease, The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape said 21 Batswana were currently under the public health lock down in Wuhan City and were being closely monitored.

“The situation on coronavirus is evolving and as government we continue to gather more evidence about the disease. We will continue to our response efforts as a nation. I therefore take this opportunity to reassure the nation that we are doing our utmost to ensure that Batswana are safe and remain accessible to any possible assistance here at home and in China,” Kwape said.

In another development, on Wednesday, the Health Services Director, Malaki Tshipiyagae announced in a press statement that all of the five cases of suspected coronavirus locally have tested negative.

Minister Kwape further said in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, Botswana has not issued any travel restrictions. He however said the public is advised that non-essential travel to novel coronavirus affected areas should be avoided.

He stated that based on the current assessment, there were no plans to evacuate Batswana from China. Kwape said the country’ s response to the virus has been carried out according to the national public health emergency preparedness plan.

He revealed that initially, multi-sectoral national public health emergency response committee under the auspices of the international health regulations of 2005 was activated.

“This allowed nationwide dissemination of information on coronavirus to be done. Similarly, rapid response teams were

activated at district level through the district commissioners offices,” he said.

The health minister also stated that training of frontline responders who include health and non-health workers was carried out in greater Gaborone and wais currently being rolled out to the rest of the country through four training teams.

He said to date, 474 personnel have been trained and the initial plan started with the busiest ports of entry being Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKA), Phillip Matante International Airport in Francistown, Maun, Kasane International Airports to mention but a new.

Kwape said screening has also started at ports of entry and, amongst others the review of travel documents, questionnaire and temperature checks. He stated that the purpose of screening is to identify travellers who are likely to be exposed and possibly infected and may therefore transmit the virus.

“Contact tracing of all those who may have been exposed is ongoing. Furthermore, isolation facilities have been designated and activated around the country as holding centres for suspected cases,” he said.

Meanwhile Kwape said an operations centre has been set up at the ministry ‘s headquarters to coordinate efforts to educate the nation about the virus. He added that the office will enable the concerned members of public to call and have their concerns about the disease addressed.

The public is further advised to practise enhanced personal hygiene to reduce the risk of acquiring respiratory infections such as coronavirus.