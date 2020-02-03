The mind is very powerful.

It gives sense of all functions of the body parts and the environment around it. The computer box! The central hub of all interpretations, translations, actions, explanations and transactions of either the soul, spirit or body.

It is where our cultures are birthed and enhanced: perception and understanding. What we are, is what was first thought of and endorsed by the mind. But unfortunately, the mind is too passive.

The Mind can either be in captive or rather be as open as the skies. That is, it can be colonised and independent depending on what we feed it with.

Mind colonisation is the fear to allow the mind to think and the body to indulge in unconventional acts brought forth by grace while mind independence is having the courage to allow your mind to think or body to effectively and optimistically dwell into unconventional acts of grace without affording negativity to derail your commitment. A lot of times, we limit our minds to think the most scarce ideas that are aliened to our culture yet they can improve our way of life. The limitation is inclined by our backgrounds, religion, qualification, current economic situation and/ or our societies’ culture, norms, values and beliefs. Ego and pride take toll of us thus pedals us and we give preference to the latter in order to fit in a particular environment.

This hinders how we should respond positively to the thoughts we conceive and the ability to catapult our lives. It is because the mind will be disquieted with the fear to perform the uncommon doings.

For instance, a medical doctor may have a financial problem but due to their qualification they feel that opening a hawking business will demean them in their community. That then shuts the possible avenues of income to curb the financial predicament they will be faced with.

When we were growing up, in Botswana- a developing country, our parents would deter us for pursuing our talents like music, citing that music is a career for demon- possessed individuals but encourage us to focus mainly on education. Today, each household has degree holders who are unemployed.

This is because our parents had adopted to the employment system since it was effective and ideal in their era.

Survival in modern world is bundled in extra ordinary thought/ solutions that display the spirit of entrepreneurship. Currently, the music industry contributes US$5.5 billion in United Kingdom alone and US$143 billion in U.S annually.

When we allow our minds to be independent, we will not care nor pay attention to what is pre- conditioned by our societies and embark on the quest to fulfil them. As you continue with the quest, you realise that living to please others is a liability and some form of foolishness. You will make your own mark and opportunities will be unleashed in the process hence greatness abound by you and ultimately legacy established.

It took an independent mind to invent a television set, cell phone, toilet system or anything. During the inception of Crockett and Jones shoe manufacturing company, two sales officers were hired.

One was sent to USA to sell the shoes to slaves, when he reached there, he found out that everyone was walking bare footed and because his mind was colonised he quit his job saying that their target market did not see the need to wear shoes. The second one also embarked on the same journey. Excited as he was, he saw a sale from every slave who was walking bare foot. He drove big and satisfactory sales volumes.

You need to understand that you are unique from other people and so are our gifts. You cannot live a life that is the same as that of the other individual. You can imitate them but it will never be identical. Therefore, explore your own thoughts, ideas and plans. You are the ideal candidate for them, no one else.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (found at Bala Book Store- Railpark Mall and Botswana Book Center- Main Mall), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or +26773791677 for bookings.